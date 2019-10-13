The recent news stories about the young lady from Sweden concerning climate change were disturbing. How sad that she was made to be so frightened (almost out of her wits) that the world was in such a bad shape that there was no hope.
Her educators and the media are to carry a large portion of the blame for that. Taking advantage of the innocence of youth and the large impact educators have on students makes them a resource for perpetuating agendas that presented in a professional, not threatening manner is a natural part of education. But to incite students with fear and stressing the worst possible scenarios instead of presenting workable sensible strategies to deter further damage is criminal.
I wish the young lady from Sweden and other young people who are as frightened could redirect their fear and passion into positive ways of educating and helping out with the problem. The educators and media who use and fueled their ear should be ashamed and apologize.
Lynn Moen
Sedro-Woolley
