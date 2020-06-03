It’s typical for liberals to spread fear across this great nation.
There are an estimated 7.8 billion people on this planet (WorldOMeter). There are over 360,000 coronavirus deaths, which is horrible (CDC). That’s about 0.005% of the world population. That’s a very small number.
Now in the U.S. there are roughly almost 330 million people (U.S. Census). The total death toll is estimated at 103,000 (CDC). That’s about 0.03% of the population. Which again is horrible. The leading cause of death in 2018 was heart disease at about 647,000, which was 20% (U.S. News & World Report).
So stop spreading the fear and the numbers. And if I don’t want to wear a mask, I won’t. Don’t force me against my will. That’s called communism.
Scott Metcalf
Burlington
