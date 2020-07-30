In the United States, everyone is free to express an opinion. Everyone is free to either agree or disagree with that opinion.
Decent people, of all races and all religions, do not walk through the streets, burning buildings, trashing everything and destroying lives.
Those who are walking the streets, burning homes, looting and destroying business and lives, are terrorists. Their goal is to destroy a free society.
Government officials, who are charged with public safety, are allowing terrorists to freely roam the streets.
Why are decent people standing by and letting this happen? Why are we allowing our free society to be turned into a communist socialist state?
We are not allowed to express our opinion without offending someone. We are not allowed to honor anyone without offending someone.
Are we going to simply bow our heads and let someone cut it off?
Mary Lee Mitchell
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.