As a former member of Fire District 3 for 34 years, as chief and commissioner, I would urge voters to support and vote for Matt Stratton and Steve Boon for fire commissioners of Fire District 3, Conway/Cedarville.
Larry E. Friend
Burlington
As a former member of Fire District 3 for 34 years, as chief and commissioner, I would urge voters to support and vote for Matt Stratton and Steve Boon for fire commissioners of Fire District 3, Conway/Cedarville.
Larry E. Friend
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.