I read with interest the article in Sunday's newspaper where law enforcement were complaining about new regulations limiting their powers.
Yes, they may be too stringent. But if law enforcement would better police themselves these new regulations wouldn't be necessary.
All too often there is a bad acting officer that is supported by his department and union. If more departments would come down hard on these officers maybe they would think twice before pulling the trigger or choking out a suspect.
If past news is any indicator, these officers are all too often not held accountable and repeat until someone is dead.
Think about it. If these departments can't control their personnel there is no choice other than stronger regulations.
Robert Hall
Anacortes
