The worldwide “call for action” on Friday, Sept. 20, regarding climate change coincided with a scheduled school day, and local participants included a sizable number of Mount Vernon High School students. Surely their absence from classes was duly noted as “unexcused” — and what was accomplished by this truancy, other than to make headlines?
The current “hype” over climate change is, for the most part, the product of radical, very vocal politicians (and a sympathetic media) whose agenda is a massive movement toward more government control, e.g., the Green New Deal.
They use the “threat” of climate change to instill fear in the minds of the easily misled and un-informed that includes many young people. This is not “new stuff.” There have been numerous “doomsday” ecological prophecies hyped in recent decades, none of which have materialized as forecast.
I do not question climate change per se; it is a historical reality. Skagit County (and most of North America) has been covered by ice and experienced tropical climates that extended as far north as Alaska. The question is how much of climate change, if any, is caused by human activities? The truthful answer is unknown, and there clearly is no universal consensus, even in the scientific community.
Yes, there are many things we can do to treat Mother Earth and ourselves more kindly. The U.S. leads the world in promoting cleaner air and water and reducing the carbon “footprint.” But elimination of all fossil fuels and total reliance on renewable energy sources, while theoretically possible, are virtually unrealistic economically ... short or long-term.
And I do wonder how many of those students demanding action at the event Friday walked or biked from home to school and to the “event” in downtown Mount Vernon?
Bruce Elliot
La Conner
