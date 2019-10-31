Please carefully read all you can regarding Referendum Measure 88. I strongly believe in equal opportunity, but this measure hints at restoring quotas.
In a recent interview, former Gov. Gary Locke mentioned possible reparations. Before you decide which way you will vote on this issue, ask yourself, does Referendum Measure 88 do good or just feel good?
Bill Schwer
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.