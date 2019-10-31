Please carefully read all you can regarding Referendum Measure 88. I strongly believe in equal opportunity, but this measure hints at restoring quotas.

In a recent interview, former Gov. Gary Locke mentioned possible reparations. Before you decide which way you will vote on this issue, ask yourself, does Referendum Measure 88 do good or just feel good?

Bill Schwer

Sedro-Woolley

