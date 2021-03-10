Like many others, I received my first vaccine for COVID-19. When I got home, I experienced what I labeled the feeling of “subtle euphoria.”
I definitely felt good about getting the first vaccine and relief as an adult and professional.
Through this life-changing year, I have been reading and listening (radio or podcast) a great deal to local, national and global news. My less enthusiastic adjective, “subtle,” describes a few epistemological aspects of the pandemic, which was announced locally one year ago and still holds mystery and evolving progress.
For me, these are the subtleties. There are still so many men and women to be located and vaccinated. There are still trials to be facilitated and approved for children. There are still new and confounding variants of COVID to be aware of, learn about, and respect.
There are still important protocols socially to abide by. The vaccine alone, I believe, will not eradicate the spread of the virus. A pandemic, as we all know, means world epidemic.
There are many countries developing and established that will need to roll out the vaccine and take precautions, as well. There is still a long time before life and society get “back to normal.”
Subtle reactions to progress are a way to stay informed and prepared for the safety of my family, friends, colleagues and the rest of the world.
Patricia Hayes
Mount Vernon
