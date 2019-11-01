The city of Mount Vernon would be well served by the election of Shelley Acero as a council member.
Shelley has worked and participated in municipal governance for decades and will be effective from day one. Many of the decisions required of the council are on matters that are years in the making and require significant knowledge of the history and evolution of the issues involved.
Shelley has the irreplaceable advantage of knowledge built up over many years. If you don’t know her, she is approachable, friendly and not only willing to listen, but to take input and change her actions accordingly. Please support Shelley and the city of Mount Vernon by electing her to the council.
Craig Cammock
Mount Vernon
