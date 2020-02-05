Nearly 20% of our school funding comes from local sources.

Voting for the Burlington-Edison replacement levy will help our community continue to provide a quality education for our children and grandchildren.

After years of talking, it is time for B-E to build a middle school. Our students deserve the same educational opportunities and modern facilities as others in our county. The bond will also provide important safety and security upgrades at all of our grade schools along with much needed improvement to West View Elementary.

Student drop-off will be improved, the cafeteria moved inside and a full-size gym will be built.

Please vote.

Maryann Power

Burlington

