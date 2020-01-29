As a teacher, parent and member of the Burlington community for 25 years, I urge a yes vote on the upcoming school levy and bond.
The Proposition 1 Levy is a replacement and not a new tax. It is essential to keep our schools operating at their current levels. This levy will allow the schools to keep our extracurricular programs and staffing where they are now. A failure of Proposition 1 would be devastating for the students of our district as programs would have to be eliminated at all levels.
Proposition 2 is a bond proposal for a new middle school as well as essential upgrades to West View School. A middle school will allow our students to keep up with the other districts in the valley. Our students currently do not have the elective programs that a middle school can offer. West View School needs upgrades. Having four lunches per day in a portable classroom is unacceptable. The students at West View also have a tiny gym that limits what can be done in P-E classes.
Burlington students deserve the same level of support as surrounding districts. Seeing the beautiful new schools in surrounding districts shows how far behind we are in facilities. There has not been a new school built in our district in 15 years. Let’s show the students how much we value and support them by voting yes.
Kevin Gudgel
Burlington
