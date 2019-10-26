I would like to add my voice to the chorus of support for Jennie Beltramini for a position on the Anacortes School Board.
In the 28 years I have lived and worked in Anacortes, I don’t believe there has been a single person more prepared to immediately deal with the responsibilities of a School Board member. She has spent her entire adult life serving kids in schools. She has served in educational leadership roles locally, as well as on the state and national level. Few individuals have the breadth of experience with schools, the grasp of the serious challenges that face districts like ours, the understanding of the role of educators and staff, and the ability to get right to good solutions, as she does.
She has the temperament that will produce collegial, solution-oriented, responsible governance. She isn’t driven by a political agenda. Above all, Jennie has proved she is most concerned about the growth and well-being of children. She has shown that commitment in her work and her voluntary efforts.
Jennie Belatramini would be a wonderful addition to a strong School Board. This is an opportunity to enlist an amazing resource for our community.
Scott S. Burnett
Anacortes
