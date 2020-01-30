The Burlington-Edison School District has a capital bond proposal on the February ballot that would provide for the structure our district needs in order to ensure appropriate facilities and equitable opportunities for all students.
The bond provides for construction of a new middle school, increases in safety and security at all buildings, and a facility update at our oldest elementary school — West View.
As a parent of two students who are living through the constraints of our current facilities and system structure, I am deeply aware of the need for these changes. Also on the ballot is a replacement levy. Levy funds support the daily operations of our schools and make up 18% of the operating budget. Levy funds are crucial to the functioning of our schools and programs.
I’m voting yes on both measures for all of our children. They are our hope and our future. Our community can make a difference by providing them with learning environments that afford them the opportunity to grow up healthy, safe, and well educated.
Vote before Feb. 11, and join me in voting yes.
Jenn Angelis
Bow
