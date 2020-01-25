As an educator with 30 years of teaching experience at Burlington-Edison High School and a parent of children who were educated in this district, I know that a middle school is a fantastic choice for our students. Here are some reasons why:
• Adolescents of middle school age deserve space and programs devoted to meeting the academic, co-curricular, and social/emotional needs unique to their age group.
• Middle school students deserve access to classes and programs equitably offered to all students across the B-ESD District and equivalent to or better than those of our neighboring districts.
• Teachers of middle school students deserve the opportunity to work collaboratively under one roof, pooling their knowledge and expertise to create developmentally appropriate learning environments.
• The B-ESD district would benefit by being able to allocate resources for middle grade students in a way that makes more sense economically.
The K-8 model that used to exist in Burlington-Edison is no longer. Our elementary and middle school students are attending schools of various configurations with restricted course offerings, dependent on resources available at their site.
B-ESD students are vying for entrance into colleges and postsecondary training programs, competing with students from all over the state and nation. They deserve the best we can provide for them.
Vote yes for Burlington-Edison schools.
Susan Wright
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.