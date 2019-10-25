Three county fire districts are proposing to lift their levy limits in this election. I urge all voters in these districts vote yes.
These fire department members give many hours of their own time to help protect the citizens and property in their districts. The Big Lake Department members are a prime example. They have at least two hours of training per week, respond to over 300 calls per year, participate in an annual breakfast fundraiser and raise funds from their Fourth of July fireworks display. The Big Lake Firefighters Association goes a step further than some in giving back to their community. Through fundraising, members have donated about $200,000 to finish the community/training room and kitchen at Station No. 1.
Hundreds of hours were also donated by members in labor to complete this project. The association recently purchased five new breathing apparatus for a truck at a $38,000 price tag, and pledged $70,000 toward purchase of a new pumper, a used ladder truck for $17,000 and $5,000 on a new training building. The money came from fundraising, not the regular budget.
Help those who help you at the most critical moment of your life. Vote yes.
Terry Hill
Mount Vernon
