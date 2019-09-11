The Fidalgo Trail Riders, with the help of the Anacortes Parks and Recreation, have spent several years searching for a location for a bike skills park. The only suitable site is the old dump site in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. I have talked to several people about this and only one is against this.
In spite of the letters to editor expressing negative views of the proposed bike skills park, I believe the majority of Anacortes residents support this proposal. I encourage the Anacortes Parks and Recreation to approve this proposal to give our young people a safe area to practice their bike skills.
John Pinquoch
Anacortes
