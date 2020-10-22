Although our voter pamphlet was missing 36 pages, we are fortunate that Skagit County residents have other methods for detailed assessment of the candidates running for county commissioner.
Their individual websites provide insight for many of their viewpoints. Skagit21 is also a great resource to observe our local government in action. I urge residents to use these resources in reviewing the candidates' history.
For the District 1 race, there is a 12-year history for the incumbent. Ron Wesen has a proven record of supporting and improving the welfare of all county residents and is a leader who not only listens but takes action to resolve real countywide issues such as family farming, flooding, fishing controversies, water, elk damage, mental health, housing and more. He does not subscribe to manufactured causes and crises such as systemic racism, catastrophic man-made climate change or promoting a shift to an expensive and bloated charter county government.
I have been impressed with the availability and concerns that our current commissioners have shown for their citizens, and we are lucky to have a lifelong Skagit resident, farmer and proven leader to support and vote for.
Brian Lipscomb
Sedro-Woolley
