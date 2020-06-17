As a citizen of Mount Vernon, I am writing this unconditional letter of support for the Mount Vernon police and Skagit County sheriff's departments.
I participated in and completed the Mount Vernon Police Department Citizens Academy. It provided an extensive and transparent look into police operations, policies, personnel and community networking. Officers at every level of the department provided classes. That weekly face-to-face interaction also provided an opportunity to get to know our officers and volunteers on a professional and personal level. These officers are sons and daughters of local families, parents of children who go to our schools, and they are our friends and neighbors.
Clearly, our city resources are always a work in progress. Times change, and so does our culture. However, there are some necessary ingredients to a thriving, healthy, safe and free community. One of those is an efficient, empathic, understanding and community-based policing component.
Unfortunately, a small portion of our population, for a variety of issues, pose a risk to that sense of community that the vast majority of our population expects and treasures. The dedicated officers and volunteers of our police and sheriff’s departments provide 24/7 support and heartfelt commitment to ensure a peaceful community. Our community-based departments have long been models for the rest of the nation.
Unfortunately, it takes a COVID-19 pandemic to awaken our gratitude for all of our health care providers for putting their lives on the line for our safety. I thank them. Unfortunately, it takes a truly tragic event in Minneapolis involving police officers to awaken our gratitude for all of our local police officers for putting their lives on the line for our safety. And I thank them. I would encourage our entire community to do the same.
N. James Bauman
Mount Vernon
