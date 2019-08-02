Mayor Jill Boudreau recently appointed Mount Vernon police officer Chris Cammock as interim police chief.
Cammock has served in the MVPD for 30 years and has managed every division in the department at different times during his career. Cammock grew up in Mount Vernon and is a Mount Vernon High School graduate. He has an impeccable record during his 30 years with MVPD. He will serve as interim police chief until March 31, 2020.
Meanwhile, Boudreau is advertising for a new chief. I have lived in Mount Vernon for over 50 years. I have seen many police chiefs come and go. I can only recall one that was hired from out of the area.
My question is: “Why is the mayor spending valuable time and money looking around for a new chief when she has a candidate who is very qualified right under her nose?”
If Cammock is willing to take the job and he and the city can agree on compensation, then give him the job. He is well deserving of the position.
Lawrence Pirkle
I’m writing in support of our current mayor in Burlington, Steve Sexton. During his term, my wife had made contact with him about several homes that had suspicious activity. He made personal contact with her. Those homes were investigated, and the suspicious activity was taken care of.
He has made an improvement to our little town, and I believe he would continue to improve our town in the future.
Jason Benson
Burlington
The sign that used to greet you to Naval Base Whidbey read something like this: “Pardon our Noise, It is the Sound of Freedom”
That sign should still be there.
Bob Ferguson, who never served in the U.S. military, would not know anything about that as he has a lifetime in politics and should shut up with his lawsuit against the Navy.
If people do not like the sound of freedom, they can always move and not be missed.
Rich Kruml
Sedro-Woolley
