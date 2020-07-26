This letter is to express my support for Heather Shand Perkins for Skagit County Superior Court Judge, Position 3.
Heather was our attorney before becoming a court commissioner. She is smart, personable, caring, conscientious and fair. She will bring all these qualities with her when she's elected to the position.
When I think about Heather Shand Perkins, I'm reminded of Judge Larry Moller, who I used to work for. He was thoughtful and deliberate. He gave personal attention to each person he sentenced, including handwriting additional instructions in the margins of sentence orders. Even though those sentencing conditions might have been tough, it wasn't unusual for defendants to thank him when he was done because they believed they had been treated fairly. I think Heather has these same qualities and work ethic.
Join me in voting for Heather Shand Perkins.
Linda Eiford
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.