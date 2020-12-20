I was glad to read that Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton is proposing a year-round homeless shelter. Finally, a politician that looks at his community, identifies a problem and presents a do-able, quick solution.
I know that the community may say “not in my backyard,” but I hope that the City Council will look at this opportunity in humane terms.
This large, Skagit community treats stray dogs better than they treat human beings with mental health issues. Addressing the human being by providing a safe and secure living space and services will change someone’s life for the better.
Of course, there should be management of the site to enforce rules regarding drug and alcohol usage, restriction of visitors to the site and enforcement of laws in the community as a whole.
If your hot water tank busts, how long would you go without hot water? If your toilet becomes unusable, how long would you wait to have it fixed? People need a warm shower to wash their hair and maintain their cleanliness for their health. They need restroom facilities so they don’t feel like animals. These are basic needs.
As a caring community, we need to look at these people as our brothers, sisters, moms or dads because they could be. We need to give them dignity and a sense of safeness.
Please authorize this project.
Roberta Ewing
Mount Vernon
