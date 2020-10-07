Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court judge. I have known Elizabeth for over 20 years and have long admired her empathy for others, her ability to listen carefully and her problem-solving skills.
Elizabeth has a broad spectrum of legal experience and has worked with difficult clients. She knows how to manage people in emotional crises and how to help adversaries find common ground.
I am confident that Elizabeth will be a wonderful judge, and I urge you to support her.
Barbara Larson
Anacortes
