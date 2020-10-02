Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Skagit County Superior Court judge.
As agency principal and investigator of Skagit County Investigation, LLC, I have worked in the legal field for 25 years. I have examined the qualification of both candidates and have had the opportunity to observe them in the courtroom and other professional settings.
Elizabeth is compassionate and cares about our community and the people that live in this great valley. She is empathetic, works well with even the most difficult clients and strives to ensure everyone has fair and equal access to the criminal justice system. I believe one of the most important things a judge has to do is make difficult decisions. Elizabeth is smart, articulate, analytical and dedicated. Her preparations and work ethic will ensure the necessary research is done and her decisions are based on the law, legislation and common sense.
I’m confident Elizabeth is the most qualified and best suited for the bench.
Lana Reichert
Anacortes
