Below are two good reasons to elect Claus Joens to Position 1 in the 39th Legislative House race.
1) The majority of us who live in the 39th LD are workers. That is our common bond. Sadly, over the years, we’ve settled for less than what we deserve from our legislators. The voting record of House Republicans is dismal. During their lifetimes they have only voted for 20% of the bills that were written to help working men and women.
We’re long overdue for some real representation. Democrat Claus Joens will represent everyone fairly.
2) During the current COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats in the Legislature have responsibly supported our governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” policy. Some Republicans, however, are resorting to reckless rhetoric while challenging our governor’s common-sense directives. They are wrong. Credible epidemiologists, doctors and scientists agree with our governor. In localities and states that have refused to follow the advice of experts, we’ve seen alarming spikes in contamination.
Claus Joens is a voice of reason and he deserves our vote. He won’t play politics with the well-being of the working families residing in the 39th. Vote for Joens. We need his steady leadership in Olympia.
Rich Austin
Mount Vernon
