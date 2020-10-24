For years I have worked alongside Mark Lundsten on various projects and have found him to be an individual of utmost integrity, impeccable character and a man whose word I can always trust.
I was extremely excited to hear that he was running for Skagit County commissioner because I know from experience, he will be looking out for the best interests of the citizens of this county in the challenging times that lie ahead.
Join me in supporting Mark Lundsten. I am certain that you will be pleased with the results down the road.
Warren Carr
Anacortes
