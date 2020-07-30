With our country in crisis, now isn’t the time to gamble with first-time candidates.
Scott McMullen has proven his electability with two terms on the Mount Vernon City Council and nearly unseating the incumbent for this same position two years ago. We should support someone we know is able to win in the 10th Legislative District.
McMullen is never going to be the loudest person in the room. He listens, gathers all the relevant information, and then he gets to work finding the best solutions for our community. He is like his father, the late Sen. Pat McMullen, who was great at getting a lot done behind the scenes.
Scott McMullen is very humble, approachable and would make a great state representative.
Please join me in voting McMullen for state representative.
Milan Santos
Mount Vernon
