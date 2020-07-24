As we all know this election is an extremely important one, up and down the ticket. That’s why I am supporting Scott McMullen for state representative.
McMullen has all the qualities we need in a state representative. He is honest, has integrity, is humble and genuinely cares about this community. When you talk to him about an issue, it is obvious he has true empathy and has no hidden agenda.
Scott served as a Mount Vernon City Council member for eight years. He also served on the Skagit Transit Authority board and the Skagit County Community Action Agency Board.
I believe McMullen would do a great job representing us in Olympia. Please join me in supporting Scott McMullen.
Mel Strickland
Burlington
