Wade Melton’s experience is needed on the Conway School Board.

The issues that school districts face continue to get more complicated. We need experienced leadership to guide Conway.

Wade has been an integral part of the leadership at Conway School. He served on the Conway Facility Committee that resulted in the amazing upgrades to our buildings and infrastructure. He served on the Conway School Board since 2014. During that time, student achievement has continued to lead the county while Conway tax rates are among the lowest.

Lastly, but most importantly, Wade’s children attend the school. This gives him critical insight to what is happening on campus through an unfiltered view of who we serve, the students.

Please vote Wade Melton for Conway School District. Experience matters.

Thomas Sicklesteel

Mount Vernon

