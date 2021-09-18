Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In many community roles, Matt Miller has displayed the abilities, desire and leadership skills to be the mayor we need in Anacortes.
His is a long record of service to citizens, including time as a city council member, planning commission member, Lodging Tax Committee chair and the Skagit County Ferry Advisory Committee. As a business owner, he partnered with his spouse Heather to operate a downtown children’s retail store for 15 years. He also served on the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce Board. In each of these arenas, I have watched Matt operate with integrity, as well as with empathy and respect for the views of others.
Most significant in a candidate for mayor, Matt has a proven record of leadership at the Whidbey Naval Air Station where he worked as executive officer, overseeing 400 people and running the day-to-day operations of the base.
In all of these leadership roles, Matt has shown he works in collaboration with others to achieve results with different teams across a variety of projects and situations, a talent he will bring to the job of mayor in Anacortes. Please vote for Matt Miller for Anacortes mayor.
