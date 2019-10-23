This letter is written in support of Sarah Nuanes for the position of mayor of Mount Vernon.
As mayor, Sarah Nuanes will be a bridge builder, looking to build partnerships with other local entities. Sarah will bring business acumen and team building to the mayor’s office from her work in the banking industry.
We need a mayor who will fully support local nonprofits and be a vocal and enthusiastic supporter of our schools. Lastly, we need fresh ideas and approaches to solve the homeless crisis in our community, a crisis that seems to do nothing but worsen.
Collaboration and consensus on city issues can become particularly arduous, but outcomes are always better.
It’s time for a change in the Mount Vernon mayor’s office. Please support Sarah Nuanes for mayor.
Charlie Wend
Mount Vernon
