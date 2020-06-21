We need forward thinking leadership, now more than ever.
As a successful small-business owner on Whidbey Island for decades and an Island County commissioner during the great recession of 2008 and 2009, Helen Price Johnson has the experience and know-how to tackle the difficult challenges of protecting all our citizens while safely opening our economy as science-based facts permit.
Helen will be our voice in Olympia to address climate change, the district’s need for affordable housing, improved education, infrastructure and care for our veterans.
Leaders are not appointed nor ordained. Leaders earn the respect and trust of the citizens they represent. Helen has earned the respect and trust of Island County citizens for years, and she will do likewise as our state senator.
Join me in supporting Price Johnson for state senator from the 10th Legislative District.
Bob Wolters
Langley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.