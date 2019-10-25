Oct. 20-26 is national retirement security week. I am fortunate to have invested in the Public Employees Retirement System as a 25-year public employee. As a member of plan two, I receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) when those costs increase, as they often do.
Many of my colleagues participated in plan one, which accepted no new members after about 1980. Many of those plan-one retirees are quite elderly and since 2007 have not received a regular COLA, as the state Legislature took away the COLA those members had expected to receive annually when appropriate.
Now, the Retired Public Employees Council of Washington has introduced legislation to give those public servants a one-time, 3% COLA on some of their retirement income, but the associations of city officials and county officials have opposed that legislation denying their citizens, who have performed the duties that keep those cities and counties functioning, a small increase to allow them to maintain their living situations and to care for themselves. For example, Skagit County government would have to pay only $5,000 per year to pay for this COLA, which would give a very modest increase to plan-one retirees, whose average pension is less than $24,000 per year.
So far, there appears to be no inclination on the part of the county commissioners to offer support to plan-one retirees who devoted their working lives to the well-being of this county.
The plan-one retirees would appreciate any support from those in the public who support a fair public retirement system.
John M. Smith
Clear Lake
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.