In Skagit County this year, the Concrete, La Conner and Mount Vernon school districts have levy funding up for a vote. If you received a ballot — a beacon of our democracy — please vote. Return your ballot before Feb. 9.
Schools, teachers, children deserve our support at this critical moment. Show families you care — vote for school funding. As an educator, I thank you.
Doris Brevoort
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.