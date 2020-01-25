Our students deserve the highest quality and safest educational setting. By voting yes for the capital levy, you will be ensuring that we will meet the needs of current and future students.
Voting yes means you agree these are high-priority items: maintenance upkeep in building structures, ongoing technology for the next six years, building accommodations to meet ADA compliance and improving students’ safety by adding a resource officer in collaboration with the city of Sedro-Woolley.
The capital levy has no interest payments, and the funds will be released yearly. Please vote yes for the Sedro-Woolley School District by Feb. 11.
Teresa Pearcy
Mount Vernon
