I consider myself extremely fortunate to be a part of the wonderful community that is Sedro-Woolley. I have watched and helped our community grow and feel overwhelmingly proud to see the direction our community is going. I am proud that my children attend school here, and we are a proud Evergreen Elementary family. We care about all teachers and staff in the district.
That said, it is more than disheartening to see the ways the voters of the Sedro-Woolley School District have let our students down. Our community is growing, but the infrastructure of our schools has remained stagnant. That stagnation has created deteriorating and overcrowded places that are unacceptable for our children and educators. Any principal would be more than happy to show any voter the needs of their building, as there isn’t a school in the district that doesn’t need some sort of repair.
After much thoughtful research, our board has had to settle on a levy bandage for the maintenance and space concerns our district is facing.
For 37 years, the voters of the Sedro-Woolley School District have let our children down, only passing four bonds. The need for new elementary schools has not waned, and as every bond fails, the costs to build schools goes up. Regardless of having children in school, it is the community’s responsibility to make sure we have schools that serve all students. Our community will only continue to be viable and thriving if we make schools a priority.
I implore the voters to mark their ballots yes for the levy proposal on Feb. 11 and show our neighbors that we care about our community, our kids and our future.
Kristine Kilcup
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.