I earn my wages as an educator, but I demonstrate my humanity by endlessly supporting my students, past and present.

I would like to encourage my fellow Skagitonians to vote yes on the replacement EP&O levy for Sedro-Woolley. Replacement is the key word to note. It has been a challenging few years for education, and loss of further funding would be a devastating blow to an already precarious system. The school district has displayed thriftiness over the last several years, as several major sources of funding have gone unfunded.

As a taxpayer, I am grateful for the foresight of the levy ceiling, which means that as more homes are built, and property taxes rise, the levy cost per household would decrease, once it hits its cap.

Sedro-Woolley is a place people want to live. We must vote yes on the levy because our community and children deserve the best we have to offer. Please trust me when I say, our community needs our schools to be sound, functioning and well supported.

Voting yes is one significant way to ensure a quality education.

Windy Hindman

Mount Vernon

