I moved to Sedro-Woolley nine years ago with my five boys. Four out of my five boys have attended Evergreen Elementary moving on to Cascade and the high school now, and one of my boys has graduated from the high school. I know that the past several bonds have failed because people have said the taxes were extreme, or it was too much money for what was needed, which I completely understand.
However I also know that the students and teachers in our district deserve better than what they have at this moment. They don’t deserve buildings that hinder learning capacity, that are in severe need of repair. It is not just Evergreen that is a hazard — all the schools in our district are in need of work of some type or other.
Our district is also steadily growing and even outgrowing the schools that we have. We have some amazing teachers in our district who are there for our students, teaching and helping to shape the students’ minds so they can have brilliant futures.
The students are trying to grow and become better for themselves and the future. Let’s give them the learning spaces that they deserve so they can do everything possible to be successful. We want our town to grow and thrive, and the only way that will happen is if we provide those who will be running it in the future to grow and thrive. Please vote yes for our schools.
Michelle Saldago
Sedro-Woolley
