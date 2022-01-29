I am writing to urge support of the upcoming Sedro-Woolley School District levy.

As a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, I have lived through the times when this school district's reputation lagged behind other districts in the area. That is no longer the case. It is now recognized as being one of the best in the area.

No matter what their future aspirations are after graduation, students in Sedro-Woolley have available to them an education track to get them prepared.

The district has continually stressed the need for a strong CTE (vocational) program even when the state of Washington and U.S. Department of Education wants to push all students into a four-year college track. We need to continue to have those options available along with curriculum and advanced classes for the college-bound. There is no way the district can continue to offer the diverse programs they now have without local levy funding.

It is unfortunate that state funding is not adequate to provide what is really needed. It is imperative that we continue to do everything we can to prepare our kids for this ever-changing world. They are our future. Please vote to approve this renewal levy.

Jame Kallio

Sedro-Woolley

