...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
I am writing to urge support of the upcoming Sedro-Woolley School District levy.
As a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, I have lived through the times when this school district's reputation lagged behind other districts in the area. That is no longer the case. It is now recognized as being one of the best in the area.
No matter what their future aspirations are after graduation, students in Sedro-Woolley have available to them an education track to get them prepared.
The district has continually stressed the need for a strong CTE (vocational) program even when the state of Washington and U.S. Department of Education wants to push all students into a four-year college track. We need to continue to have those options available along with curriculum and advanced classes for the college-bound. There is no way the district can continue to offer the diverse programs they now have without local levy funding.
It is unfortunate that state funding is not adequate to provide what is really needed. It is imperative that we continue to do everything we can to prepare our kids for this ever-changing world. They are our future. Please vote to approve this renewal levy.
