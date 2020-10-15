I have known and collaborated with Tom Seguine since 2005, first as a deputy prosecuting attorney working in his Skagit County office, later as a sounding board for legal analysis and recently as a part-time associate. The discussions are always interesting. They reveal Tom’s concern for ethics, doing the utmost for his client, and getting it right — impressive traits for anyone.
Practicing law is not an endeavor that suits everyone. Being a judge, even less so. Good judges tend to make law a lifelong study, a journey if you will, like some of Tom’s hiking trips into the Cascades where every step adds to the experience. Tom’s experience and his compassion for others will transition well to the judiciary.
You will find that he can focus on the key issues and explain them in clear terms, a skill that has made our discussions enjoyable rather than arguments. Tom’s life experience coupled with the legal skills he has acquired during 30 years in the profession clearly sets him above the field of candidates for the Superior Court Bench.
A.O. Denny
Oak Harbor
