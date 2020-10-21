Tom Seguine is a good choice for Superior Court judge. We have had the extraordinary good fortune to have sitting judges with the legal experience to make good decisions as well as strong personal connections to our community.
Over the years, Tom Seguine has gained both of those qualities. Vote for the candidate with the legal experience and community connection to do the job.
Barbara Leander
Bow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.