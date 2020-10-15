I had no idea that Referendum 90 was so all-encompassing until I heard a volunteer from Whidbey Island speak.
The education, content and presentation in Referendum 90 is age appropriate.
Not only does it teach kindergarteners about bullying, abuse and how to deal with anger, but it also teaches high schoolers about the basics of contraception.
The fact that there is much misinformation about Referendum 90 is tragic.
If only we had had Referendum 90 in the 1960s.
Perhaps my friend would not have graduated pregnant from high school. Possibly another friend might not have experienced three abortions.
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}Please vote yes on Referendum 90.{/span}
Sandra Curtis
Mount Vernon
