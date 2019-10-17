Every four years the citizens of Burlington have the opportunity to elect their mayor. When the incumbent indicates he is interested in serving another term, it seems to me we need to take an informed look at what he has done for the city.
Mayor Steve Sexton is a dedicated and competent leader as is evidenced by the city staff he has hired. I worked closely with Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Berner on the restoration of Maiben House and Director of Public Works Marv Pulst on the clock in front of the Visitor Center. Both of these individuals were extremely pleasant to work with and through their expertise, made these projects better.
Mayor Sexton has created an atmosphere at City Hall that is supportive of staff and citizens alike. He puts in many more hours than could be expected and is always available. Why would we want to remove someone who is doing such a great job? Please join me in voting for Mayor Steve Sexton.
Beverly Harrington
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.