I would like to write a letter about Karen Terrell, who is running for school board in the Burlington-Edison District.
Our family has known Karen Terrell for many, many years, and she is highly qualified, very competent and has been an amazing teacher at many different levels.
She has taught both my kids in the Burlington-Edison School District, and our family knows just how compassionate she is with students. She has touched many lives, and always has a sparkle of light, and great sincerity, and we would appreciate your vote for her.
Karen Terrell is a wonderful mom, a very insightful teacher, a great friend and simply an awesome person. Please vote for Karen Terrell. She is phenomenal.
Mary Ann Dupree
Bow
