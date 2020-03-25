Thank God that President Trump is leading the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The president has taken bold steps by closing our borders, ordering more medical supplies and testing and giving financial assistance.
Please save the political rhetoric until we get a handle on this worldwide crisis. This is the time to back the president, not attack him.
Be not afraid.
Ken Schacht
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.