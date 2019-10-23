I am writing to endorse Shelley Acero for Mount Vernon City Council.

I’ve known Shelley for 25 years, and in that time she has been very involved in various elected offices. Her philosophy of giving back to the community is evident, too, in all the voluntary services she has participated in over the years.

She has vast experience in many arenas of local government and can be trusted to be a good steward over the resources and issues of our community.

Leslie O’Laughlin

Mount Vernon

