I am writing to endorse Shelley Acero for Mount Vernon City Council.
I’ve known Shelley for 25 years, and in that time she has been very involved in various elected offices. Her philosophy of giving back to the community is evident, too, in all the voluntary services she has participated in over the years.
She has vast experience in many arenas of local government and can be trusted to be a good steward over the resources and issues of our community.
Leslie O’Laughlin
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.