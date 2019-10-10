I have known Shelley Acero and her husband Steve for over 30 years. In that time we have become very close friends.
We have spent time together on vacations, at church and at each other’s houses. They have lived, worked and raised a family in our community and love it here in Mount Vernon.
She would be a real asset to any discussion in the direction and future of some of the decisions for us. Her strong points are that she has very good questions and is eager to find out your answer or opinion on what she is considering. This is very important to our local community.
To have someone who is not an ideologue, but open to hearing opposing or differing views and give them some weight in a matter. Common sense, honesty and integrity are hard to find these days, but Shelley Acero has them all.
Todd Ferguson
Mount Vernon
