I am writing in support of Shelley Acero’s candidacy for Mount Vernon City Council. I worked with Shelley for more than seven years at the City of Burlington.

I’ve always found her to be open-minded, knowledgeable and committed to the greater good. She understands the complexities and challenges facing local government, and the necessity to balance multiple competing priorities. Shelley’s years of local government experience will serve her well on city council.

I encourage voters in Mount Vernon to vote for Shelley Acero.

Bryan Harrison

Burlington

