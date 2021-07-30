As a former Port of Skagit commissioner, when you meet someone who is such an exceptional candidate for that post, I knew I had to write a letter of support for Griffin Berger.
Griffin is the operations manager and co-owner of Sauk Farm. His passion for farming, local businesses and his community spills over in any conversation with him. He is a consensus builder, whether it is working with his fellow farmers and local tribes, developing and implementing a marketing program for Puget Co-op farmers that is incredibly successful or volunteering in his community, you know he is a leader that gets things done.
The port's area of focus has broadened over the years, and one of those areas is value-added products for the agricultural community. Griffin has the experience and knowledge to increase the port's participation in this area.
Having experienced leaders in business and agriculture who are passionate about the Skagit Valley directing this organization is critical to having efficient and effective resource allocation of taxpayer dollars. Griffin wants to be part of the process that decides the future of agriculture and business in Skagit County because he is part of that future.
Jerry Kaufman
Burlington
