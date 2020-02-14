As a small-business owner, I’m committed to reducing carbon emissions in my operations. So I support the Clean Fuel Standard for Washington to reduce carbon emissions from our largest source — transportation.
We’re the only West Coast entity without these standards that move beyond oil to power our transportation system with electricity from hydro power and sustainable biofuels from municipal solids and water waste; fats and grease; and dairy, food and forest waste, while making public transit more accessible.
We often hear that we can’t make necessary changes to our energy policies because “it’s bad for business” or “we’ll lose jobs” or “it’ll burden consumers,” but that‘s not Oregon’s experience. They replaced nearly 1 million gallons of fossil fuels since 2017 while raising the cost of gasoline by less than a quarter of a penny and saving millions in health-care costs for the lung diseases caused by carbon pollution in the air. California and B.C. have enjoyed similar successes.
Washington already supports over 1,700 jobs in the clean fuels industry, and we can continue adding vital new jobs through this process. A Clean Fuel Standard requires oil refiners and importers to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels by 10% of 2017 levels by 2028, and 20% by 2035. Covered entities can make on-site investments to reduce process emissions, blend clean biofuels into their product, or support clean fuel producers and transportation electrification projects. Large companies like Waste Management, Fred Meyer, Frito Lay, Franz Bakery, UPS, Staples and Schwann Foods already use clean fuels in their fleets. They save money, pollute less and have longer-lasting vehicles.
I invite other business owners to join us and encourage their state legislators to vote for SB 5412 Clean Fuels. The public hearing is the week of Feb. 17, and voting will follow soon.
Lin McJunkin
Conway
