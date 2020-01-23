Another exciting legislative session has begun. I commend our elected officials for introducing bills to safeguard Washington's natural legacy.
This year, I hope our state will pass bills to eliminate plastic bag pollution (SB 5323), reward farmers financially for practicing sustainable farming techniques (SB 5947) and encourage zero-emission vehicles (SB 5811).
I'd say it's a sign of positive evolution that more bills to mitigate and reverse harm done to salmon are being introduced, such as SB 5322.
May we also wisely remember our chance as citizens to practice ecologically conscious behaviors in our daily life. Eschewing plastic in favor of reusables (when possible), opting for public transit over gas vehicles and eating local, plant-centric food are a few of the many ways we can take environmental matters into our own hands.
We're never alone in caring for Earth, our home.
Rebecca Canright
Rockport
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.